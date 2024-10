Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it launched airstrikes on a Hezbollah intelligence command center and an underground weapons production site in Beirut, killing three senior operatives.



Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X, “This morning, Israeli warplanes, guided by intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, struck a Hezbollah intelligence command headquarters along with an underground weapons production in Beirut.”



He added, “Before the strikes, several measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including warnings to residents.”



Adraee stated that the air force also carried out a targeted strike east of Tebnine, killing Al-Haj Abbas Salama, a senior Hezbollah commander on the southern front.



“Salama had led operations in Bint Jbeil and was involved in planning multiple attacks against Israel. He previously held several key positions within Hezbollah’s southern command,” he claimed.



He further reported that the strikes killed Rada Abbas Awada, described as an expert in wireless communications for Hezbollah, and Ahmad Ali Hussein, who oversaw the production of strategic arms.



“Hussein had undergone extensive training in Iran,” Adraee added.



“These strikes are part of a broader effort by the Israeli military and security apparatus to counter Hezbollah’s attempts to arm itself with advanced weaponry capable of targeting Israeli forces,” Adraee concluded.