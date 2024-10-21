At least three killed and dozens injured in Israeli strike on Beirut: Source tells Reuters

2024-10-21 | 16:30
At least three killed and dozens injured in Israeli strike on Beirut: Source tells Reuters
At least three killed and dozens injured in Israeli strike on Beirut: Source tells Reuters

A senior security source told Reuters on Monday that at least three people were killed and dozens more injured in an Israeli airstrike on a neighborhood in Beirut near the capital's main government hospital.

Reuters
 

