Nepal flood toll rises to 1,114 dead, 3,916 missing: Disaster authority

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02-09-2026 | 02:33
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Nepal flood toll rises to 1,114 dead, 3,916 missing: Disaster authority
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Nepal flood toll rises to 1,114 dead, 3,916 missing: Disaster authority

Devastating floods on the China-Nepal border killed at least 1,114 people in Nepal and 3,916 are missing, the disaster authority said on Wednesday, a week after the disaster.

Chinese state media reported 16 people killed in Tibet and 546 people missing, taking the total toll from the August 26 disaster to 1,130 dead, and 4,462 missing.


AFP
 

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