Sixteen people were killed and 28 injured in a bus accident on Egypt's Dahab-Nuweibaa road ⁠in South Sinai on Wednesday, the health ministry said.



The area along the Red Sea coast is popular ⁠with tourists.



Last month, 15 people were killed and 32 ⁠injured in a road accident in ⁠Egypt's Ismailia governorate.







Reuters