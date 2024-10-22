Israeli army intercepts five rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel

Lebanon News
2024-10-21 | 23:21
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli army intercepts five rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel
0min
Israeli army intercepts five rockets launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel

The Israeli army announced that it had intercepted five rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

