Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon

Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, posted an urgent warning on X, addressing the residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon.



In his message, Adraee claimed: ''The Israeli army is about to conduct operations in your town and has no intention of harming you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move at least one kilometer outside the town."*



He further warned: ''Anyone found near Hezbollah members, their facilities, or weaponry is putting their life in danger.''