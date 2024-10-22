Avichay Adraee claims Israel targeted Hezbollah positions and central naval base in Beirut

On Tuesday, Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, announced on X that the Israeli military targeted Hezbollah positions in Beirut overnight.



In his post, Adraee claimed: "Overnight, IDF fighter jets, in coordination with Military Intelligence and the Navy, carried out airstrikes in Beirut on Hezbollah weapon depots, command centers, and other terrorist targets."



He added: "Among the targets hit were underground facilities containing aerial and maritime equipment used by Hezbollah for planning attacks against Israel."



Adraee stated that the operation also focused on Hezbollah's central naval base in Beirut: "The central base of Hezbollah's naval force was targeted, which served as a critical operational center for storing fast naval vessels and conducting tests and training for Hezbollah's naval unit."



He further claimed: "These vessels were intended to strike Israeli naval forces and strategic maritime targets."



Adraee concluded: "Before the strikes, several steps were taken to reduce the risk to civilians, including issuing precise warnings to residents in the area."