Israeli army claims it did not target Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Monday's strikes

Lebanon News
2024-10-22 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army claims it did not target Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Monday&#39;s strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army claims it did not target Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Monday's strikes

The Israeli army stated on Tuesday that Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah target near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut late Monday night.

It added that the hospital was not the intended target and was not affected by the airstrike.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Target

Hezbollah

Strikes

Beirut

Hospital

LBCI Next
Adraee tells media representatives touring Sahel General Hospital: Move to designated locations we have revealed and do not waste your time
Avichay Adraee claims Israel targeted Hezbollah positions and central naval base in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-20

Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah weapons depot in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Israeli Army Radio: Hezbollah military site targeted in strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:04

Significant damage to 20 homes and facilities in Ma'agan Michael kibbutz, Haifa, due to rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli radio reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Sahel General Hospital conducts media tour to refute Israeli claims of tunnels and shelters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Adraee tells media representatives touring Sahel General Hospital: Move to designated locations we have revealed and do not waste your time

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Avichay Adraee claims Israel targeted Hezbollah positions and central naval base in Beirut

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-08-05

US sends messages urging Iran to de-escalate: State Department

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Baalbek kill 14 people, including three children: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:11

Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More