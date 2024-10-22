Israeli strike in Jnah near Hariri Hospital kills 18, including four children: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
2024-10-22 | 10:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli strike in Jnah near Hariri Hospital kills 18, including four children: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli strike in Jnah near Hariri Hospital kills 18, including four children: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry confirmed that the Israeli airstrike in Jnah near Hariri Hospital has killed 18 people, including four children. 

The number of injured has risen to 60 as emergency teams continue to respond to the aftermath of the attack.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strike

Jnah

Hariri Hospital

Kill

Children

Health

Ministry

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike near Beirut Hospital kills four, including a child, injures 32: Health Ministry
Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Baalbek kill 14 people, including three children: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli strike on Qmatiyeh in Aley district kills six, including three children: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek kill 492, including 35 children: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 356, including 24 children: Health ministry says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

First line of Lebanese southern villages: Hezbollah forces clash with Israeli troops on the ground

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

LBCI enters Sahel General Hospital amid Israeli allegations of Hezbollah financial storage: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Jnah and Ouzai hit for the first time: Israeli airstrikes kill children and damage hospital

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

MP Bou Saab: Parliament Speaker Berri confirmed that once the war ends, there will be a call to elect a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Iraqi forces say killed country's top Islamic State group figure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Avichay Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of El Haouch in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Gebran Bassil: Hezbollah's attack sparked the war, we are not in alliance with them

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More