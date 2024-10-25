Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-25 | 10:48



Following reports of Israel returning a nun to Lebanon, Lebanese security sources confirmed to LBCI that, on October 15, 2024, during an Israeli military invasion of the southern Lebanese town of Qouzah, Israeli forces detained a nun from her residence. 

The nun, a French national residing in the area, was reportedly held for two days inside Israel before being handed over to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Lebanese Army Intelligence subsequently took custody of her upon her return.

Security authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her detention and return.

