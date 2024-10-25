Rocket fire from Lebanon kills two in Israel: Hospital, army confirm

Two people died after being wounded by shrapnel from a rocket barrage launched from Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday, the hospital and the army said.



"A 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were pronounced dead after they were brought in critical condition," the hospital's spokesman said in a statement, with the army earlier saying that "approximately 30 projectiles" from Lebanon had been intercepted near the Arab town of Majd al-Krum in the Galilee region.



AFP