Rocket fire from Lebanon kills two in Israel: Hospital, army confirm
2024-10-25 | 11:12
Rocket fire from Lebanon kills two in Israel: Hospital, army confirm
Two people died after being wounded by shrapnel from a rocket barrage launched from Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday, the hospital and the army said.
"A 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were pronounced dead after they were brought in critical condition," the hospital's spokesman said in a statement, with the army earlier saying that "approximately 30 projectiles" from Lebanon had been intercepted near the Arab town of Majd al-Krum in the Galilee region.
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Rocket
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Variety and Tech
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
