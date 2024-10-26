South Lebanon sees intensified airstrikes as Israel continues attacks

Lebanon News
2024-10-26 | 08:22
High views
South Lebanon sees intensified airstrikes as Israel continues attacks

On Saturday, Israeli forces conducted four airstrikes on Ansar, with reports of injuries in Tefahta, which was hit by intense strikes along with the Al-Baisariyye area. 

Two airstrikes also hit the towns of Mjadel and Bafliyeh, while another targeted the outskirts of Bedias. 

Additionally, an airstrike occurred between Marwahin and Ramyeh.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

South Lebanon

Airstrikes

Israel

Attacks

Hezbollah fires around 80 rockets into Israeli territory, Israel confirms
Hezbollah says fired rockets at north Israel intel base
