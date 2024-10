Israeli army claims: 130 Hezbollah rocket launchers hit, mobile launchers seized

The Israeli army claimed on Saturday that it struck around 130 ready-to-fire Hezbollah rocket launchers over the past week, noting that troops found and confiscated multiple armed mobile rocket launchers.



"Over the past week, air force planes targeted about 130 ready-to-fire rocket launchers, with some being used by Hezbollah fighters to carry out attacks on Israel," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee reported.



In a post on X, he noted that on Friday, within less than an hour after a rocket launch targeted the town of Majd al-Krum in Israel's Northern District—which injured several civilians—warplanes struck the rocket launcher used in the attack.



Additionally, he stated that "the 91st Division forces discovered four trucks loaded with about 160 ready-to-launch missiles during the past week," which were later confiscated.



"The 98th Division forces in southern Lebanon also uncovered several ready-to-launch rocket platforms aimed at Israeli territory," Adraee said.

