British PM Starmer and Lebanon’s Mikati discuss ceasefire and deepening UK-Lebanon ties

Lebanon News
2024-10-28 | 15:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
British PM Starmer and Lebanon’s Mikati discuss ceasefire and deepening UK-Lebanon ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
British PM Starmer and Lebanon’s Mikati discuss ceasefire and deepening UK-Lebanon ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer received Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the government headquarters on Monday evening. 

During the meeting, the British Prime Minister offered his condolences to Prime Minister Mikati for the "civilian casualties of violence in Lebanon."

He stated, "We want to see an end to violence, a ceasefire from all parties, and full implementation of Resolution 1701."

Starmer praised the constructive relationship between the British and Lebanese armed forces, expressing the United Kingdom's readiness to support Lebanon at all levels during this period.

Prime Minister Mikati expressed his gratitude to the U.K. for its "supportive stance on a ceasefire and diplomatic solution" and for its "support for Lebanon, especially the army." 

He added, "The relationship between our two countries is very deep, and we look forward to further development during your government's term."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Najib Mikati

Resolution 1701

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs
Israeli airstrike kills five, injures 10 in Tyre, South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Spain and Lebanon urge immediate ceasefire, implementation of UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

US envoy Hochstein calls for effective LAF deployment in south Lebanon, says conflict resolution possible under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israeli military official advocates for enhanced enforcement of UN Resolution 1701 amidst escalation in Lebanon: Financial Times

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-18

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry summons Iranian Chargé d'Affaires over remarks on UN Resolution 1701

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Hezbollah Shura Council appoints Naim Qassem as Secretary General

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Lebanese Red Cross reports damage to two ambulances after rocket strike in Byout El Saiyad, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanese Army announces detonation of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's souther suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

UNIFIL affirms continued operations in South Lebanon amid challenges

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Expansion of Israel's defense system: What is the Iron Beam and how does it work?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Spanish Defense Minister says all contributing countries to UNIFIL are essential in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:27

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israel considers ceasefire deal for Lebanon while imposing 'targeted blockade': Channel 12 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Israel alleges that its army hit 'Hezbollah targets' in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Hezbollah shares new video of its attack on Nahariyya settlement in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:08

Video captures intense clashes unfolding in Khiam, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:25

Search efforts continue as Israeli airstrikes kill 60 in Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on Israeli naval base of Stella Maris near Haifa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More