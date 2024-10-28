British PM Starmer and Lebanon’s Mikati discuss ceasefire and deepening UK-Lebanon ties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer received Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the government headquarters on Monday evening.



During the meeting, the British Prime Minister offered his condolences to Prime Minister Mikati for the "civilian casualties of violence in Lebanon."



He stated, "We want to see an end to violence, a ceasefire from all parties, and full implementation of Resolution 1701."



Starmer praised the constructive relationship between the British and Lebanese armed forces, expressing the United Kingdom's readiness to support Lebanon at all levels during this period.



Prime Minister Mikati expressed his gratitude to the U.K. for its "supportive stance on a ceasefire and diplomatic solution" and for its "support for Lebanon, especially the army."



He added, "The relationship between our two countries is very deep, and we look forward to further development during your government's term."