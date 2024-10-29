Lebanese FM Bou Habib discusses ceasefire efforts with Japanese counterpart

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib received a call from Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya to discuss international efforts toward ending Israel's war on Lebanon.



Bou Habib expressed appreciation for Japan's steadfast support for Lebanon, its financial contribution to the recent Paris Conference, and its commitment to peace and diplomatic solutions.



He acknowledged Japan's role in the U.N. Security Council discussions on a ceasefire and praised its humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people. Bou Habib also reiterated Lebanon's commitment to implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



Minister Iwaya reaffirmed Japan's dedication to the safety and security of the UNIFIL forces in Lebanon and emphasized the importance of de-escalating tensions in Lebanon and the region.



He also announced Japan's intention to provide additional aid to support Lebanese communities hosting displaced people.