MP Gebran Bassil holds talks with Iranian and Dutch diplomats on Lebanon war

The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader, MP Gebran Bassil, met with the Special Envoy of the Iranian Foreign Minister for Middle Eastern Affairs, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, to discuss the ongoing war in Lebanon and strategies to counter its effects.



The meeting included FPM's Diplomatic Relations Officer, Tarek Sadek, and Bassil's advisor, Mansour Fadel.



Bassil also received the newly appointed Dutch Ambassador to Lebanon, Frank Mollen, alongside Vice President of FPM for Foreign Parties, Naji Hayek. Discussions focused on the impact of the war as well as the pressing need for a swift resolution to the Syrian refugee crisis.