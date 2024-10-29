Iran's embassy in Lebanon congratulated "all Hezbollah officials, brave fighters, the resistance community, and the noble Lebanese people on the election of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new Secretary-General of Hezbollah."



In its statement, the embassy honored "the memory of the late Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, along with all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of Lebanon and its people."



The embassy viewed this election as a clear indication of Hezbollah's strength and resilience, highlighting Lebanon's determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression or occupation.



It further prayed for the quick and decisive victory of the resistance fighters against the Israeli war machine, wishing for increased dignity and pride for Lebanon and its honorable people.