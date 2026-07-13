Iranian plane lands in Yemen after strikes fail to stop it: Houthi media

Middle East News
13-07-2026 | 08:46
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Iranian plane lands in Yemen after strikes fail to stop it: Houthi media
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Iranian plane lands in Yemen after strikes fail to stop it: Houthi media

An Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation back from Tehran has landed in Yemen, the rebels said Monday, after Yemen's government said it struck Sanaa airport to prevent the aircraft from landing.

Houthi broadcaster al-Masirah quoted the group's transport minister as saying "the Iranian plane has landed on the homeland's soil, carrying a number of medical patients and stranded citizens, accompanied by the official delegation of the Republic of Yemen."

It did not specify where the plane landed.


AFP
 

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Iranian

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