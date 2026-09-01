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NATO will defend against 'any threat', Rutte says as Berlin blames airport 'attack' on Moscow
World News
01-09-2026 | 12:29
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NATO will defend against 'any threat', Rutte says as Berlin blames airport 'attack' on Moscow
NATO chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday vowed the alliance's "full solidarity" with Berlin, after the German government said Moscow was behind an incident involving an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig airport last month.
"NATO will continue to strengthen our ability to deter and defend all Allies against any threat -- including malign actions like those seen in Leipzig and elsewhere across the Alliance," Rutte wrote on X after talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
"Russia's attempts to intimidate us, to undermine our unity and our willingness to support Ukraine are futile and will fail," he added.
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