Lebanon's prime minister said U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein signaled during a phone call Wednesday that a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war was possible before U.S. elections are held on November 5.



"The call today [Wednesday] with Hochstein suggested to me that perhaps we could reach a ceasefire in the coming days, before the fifth" of November, Najib Mikati said in a televised interview with a Lebanese broadcaster.



AFP