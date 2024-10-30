News
Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5
2024-10-30 | 16:00
Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5
Lebanon's prime minister said U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein signaled during a phone call Wednesday that a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war was possible before U.S. elections are held on November 5.
"The call today [Wednesday] with Hochstein suggested to me that perhaps we could reach a ceasefire in the coming days, before the fifth" of November, Najib Mikati said in a televised interview with a Lebanese broadcaster.
AFP
Lebanon
Amos Hochstein
Ceasefire
Israel
Hezbollah
Najib Mikati
