Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5

Lebanon News
2024-10-30 | 16:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5

Lebanon's prime minister said U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein signaled during a phone call Wednesday that a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war was possible before U.S. elections are held on November 5.

"The call today [Wednesday] with Hochstein suggested to me that perhaps we could reach a ceasefire in the coming days, before the fifth" of November, Najib Mikati said in a televised interview with a Lebanese broadcaster.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Amos Hochstein

Ceasefire

Israel

Hezbollah

Najib Mikati

LBCI Next
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
One killed, several injured in airstrike on olive-picking family in Sinay, South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26

Lebanon intensifies diplomacy amid tensions: What’s next for the Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire talks?

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Israel claims it hit Hezbollah command centers in Lebanon's Baalbek, Nabatieh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:18

Lebanon’s health ministry confirms 19 killed in Baalbek airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Israel claims it hit Hezbollah command centers in Lebanon's Baalbek, Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:42

UNIFIL mission in Lebanon targeted 30 times in October: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:23

Lebanon faces 11,579 attacks: Emergency report outlines rising death toll as displacement crisis worsens

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
18:46

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward East Sea: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon's PM says US envoy suggested ceasefire possible before November 5

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli army claims killing Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More