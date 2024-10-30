UNIFIL mission in Lebanon targeted 30 times in October: Spokesperson

Lebanon News
2024-10-30 | 16:42
High views
UNIFIL mission in Lebanon targeted 30 times in October: Spokesperson
2min
UNIFIL mission in Lebanon targeted 30 times in October: Spokesperson

The spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced Wednesday that the force has encountered over 30 "incidents" since early October, around 20 of which were attributed to "fire or movements" by Israeli forces.

In a video press conference, Andrea Tenenti stated that since October 1, UNIFIL has experienced more than 30 incidents causing damage to U.N. property or facilities or resulting in injuries to peacekeeping personnel.

He added, "About 20 of those we could attribute to Israeli army fire or actions, with seven being clearly deliberate."

“What has been very concerning are incidents where peacekeepers performing their monitoring tasks, as well as our cameras, lighting, and entire watchtowers, have been deliberately targeted by the Israeli army.”

He also noted that a rocket, likely launched by Hezbollah or a related group, hit UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura on Monday. As for the remaining "approximately 12 incidents," the origin of the fire could not be identified.

“To be clear,” the spokesperson stated, “the actions of both the Israeli army and Hezbollah are putting peacekeepers in danger.”

AFP

Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
One killed, several injured in airstrike on olive-picking family in Sinay, South Lebanon
Related Articles

d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
