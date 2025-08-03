News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-08-2025 | 03:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief
Videos published recently by Hamas and Islamic Jihad showing emaciated Israeli hostages are "appalling" and ‘’barbaric,’’ EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Sunday.
Kallas added on X: "The images of Israeli hostages are appalling and expose the barbarity of Hamas. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. Hamas must disarm and end its rule in Gaza. At the same time, large-scale humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those in need."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Hostage
Videos
EU
Netanyahu speaks with hostage families after Hamas releases videos
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-19
WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'
Middle East News
2025-06-19
WHO chief says 'attacks on health' in Iran-Israel conflict 'appalling'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:06
Netanyahu speaks with hostage families after Hamas releases videos
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:06
Netanyahu speaks with hostage families after Hamas releases videos
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Israel foreign minister says Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal 'achievable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09
Israel foreign minister says Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal 'achievable'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Israel says Hamas must accept US-backed hostage deal 'or be annihilated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Israel says Hamas must accept US-backed hostage deal 'or be annihilated'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:06
Netanyahu speaks with hostage families after Hamas releases videos
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:06
Netanyahu speaks with hostage families after Hamas releases videos
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14
Al Qahera News: Two fuel trucks to enter Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:14
Al Qahera News: Two fuel trucks to enter Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Hamas says it won't disarm unless independent Palestinian state established
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Hamas says it won't disarm unless independent Palestinian state established
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details
0
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Municipal elections see over 15% turnout in parts of Mount Lebanon by 11 a.m.
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Municipal elections see over 15% turnout in parts of Mount Lebanon by 11 a.m.
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-30
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
2025-07-30
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
What’s on the table in Tuesday’s Cabinet session? Lebanon weighs disarmament timeline — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
What’s on the table in Tuesday’s Cabinet session? Lebanon weighs disarmament timeline — the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Lebanon’s president urges $1 billion a year: Can this funding finally secure the army and stabilize the south?
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Lebanon’s president urges $1 billion a year: Can this funding finally secure the army and stabilize the south?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Beauty on a budget: Why salons in Lebanon are a top stop for returning expats
4
Lebanon News
09:06
Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf
Lebanon News
09:06
Wildfire threatens homes and church in Ain al-Haour, Chouf
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
As fuel tax stalls, Lebanon hunts for new ways to pay military and security personnel
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
As fuel tax stalls, Lebanon hunts for new ways to pay military and security personnel
6
Lebanon News
09:46
Feel every sensation with Slimane, performing🎤 live this August at the Byblos International Festival. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now!
Lebanon News
09:46
Feel every sensation with Slimane, performing🎤 live this August at the Byblos International Festival. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now!
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details
8
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More