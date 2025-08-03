Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief

Videos published recently by Hamas and Islamic Jihad showing emaciated Israeli hostages are "appalling" and ‘’barbaric,’’ EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Sunday.



Kallas added on X: "The images of Israeli hostages are appalling and expose the barbarity of Hamas. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. Hamas must disarm and end its rule in Gaza. At the same time, large-scale humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those in need."



AFP