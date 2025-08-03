Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief

03-08-2025 | 03:27
Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief
Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief

Videos published recently by Hamas and Islamic Jihad showing emaciated Israeli hostages are "appalling" and ‘’barbaric,’’ EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said Sunday.

Kallas added on X: "The images of Israeli hostages are appalling and expose the barbarity of Hamas. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. Hamas must disarm and end its rule in Gaza. At the same time, large-scale humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those in need."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Hostage

Videos

EU

Netanyahu speaks with hostage families after Hamas releases videos
LBCI Previous

