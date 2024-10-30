Israel claims it hit Hezbollah command centers in Lebanon's Baalbek, Nabatieh

Lebanon News
2024-10-30 | 17:06
Israel claims it hit Hezbollah command centers in Lebanon's Baalbek, Nabatieh
0min
Israel claims it hit Hezbollah command centers in Lebanon's Baalbek, Nabatieh

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had hit Hezbollah command centers during strikes on Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek and Nabatieh in the south.

"Earlier today [...] the air force struck command and control centers and the infrastructure that were used by Hezbollah in the areas of Baalbek deep in Lebanon, and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon," the army said in a statement.

AFP
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Baalbek

Nabatieh

Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft

LBCI
World News
18:46

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward East Sea: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP

