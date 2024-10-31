Qatari aid plane arrives at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport

2024-10-31 | 05:52
Qatari aid plane arrives at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport
Qatari aid plane arrives at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport

On Thursday, a new Qatari aid plane has arrived at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, bringing essential supplies as part of Qatar’s support for Lebanon.

