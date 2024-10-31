Catherine Russell, the Executive Director of UNICEF, stated that the ongoing war in Lebanon is drastically affecting children's lives, often resulting in severe physical injuries and deep emotional trauma.



“According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, 166 children have been killed since October 2023, while at least 1,168 have been injured. This devastating tally grows by the day,” she noted.



“Since October 4th of this year, at least one child has been killed and 10 injured daily. Thousands more children who have survived the many months of constant bombings physically unscathed are now acutely distressed by the violence and chaos around them.”



Russell highlighted the alarming signs of emotional, behavioral, and physical distress among children across Lebanon. “UNICEF teams have met children who are gripped by overwhelming fear and increased anxiety, including separation anxiety, fear of loss, withdrawal, aggression, and difficulty concentrating. Many have disrupted sleep, haunted by nightmares, headaches, and loss of appetite. Deprived of the safety, stability, and support that school provides, many of these children are left without the spaces they need to play, learn, and heal.”



She emphasized the profound impact of war on children's environments, stating, “War tears apart the safe and nurturing environments children need. When children are forced to endure prolonged periods of traumatic stress, they face severe health and psychological risks, and the consequences can last a lifetime.”



Russell mentioned UNICEF's efforts to provide support: “UNICEF is on the ground providing emergency psychological support to thousands of children and caregivers. Since 23 September 2024, UNICEF has reached more than 9,600 children and caregivers with psychological first aid and provided community-based support for nearly 10,000 children.”



However, she stressed that “the true healing can only begin when the violence ends. Children in Lebanon need a permanent and immediate ceasefire so that they can safely access essential services and begin to recover from the trauma of war. We must act now to prevent more children from being injured or killed, and to protect the future of every child in Lebanon.”