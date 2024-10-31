Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers

2024-10-31 | 08:27
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon&#39;s political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers
Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan announced that the resolution of the political process in Lebanon is the responsibility of the Lebanese people, not Saudi Arabia or external powers.

Regarding the war in Gaza, bin Farhan confirmed that ceasefire negotiations have repeatedly collapsed due to new demands from Israel.

He stated that the establishment of a Palestinian state is linked to the principles of international law and not contingent on recognition from Israel.

Bin Farhan emphasized that relations are moving in the right direction, but they are complex due to regional conditions, revealing that Iran has informed the Kingdom that continued regional escalation is not in its interest.

Lebanon News

KSA

Foreign Minister

Lebanon

War

Resolution

PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre relief aid to displaced families in Lebanon
