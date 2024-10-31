Rocket strikes near Lebanese Army Intelligence office in Marjaayoun

Lebanon News
2024-10-31 | 10:40
High views
Rocket strikes near Lebanese Army Intelligence office in Marjaayoun
Rocket strikes near Lebanese Army Intelligence office in Marjaayoun

A rocket landed near the Lebanese Army Intelligence office in Jdeidet Marjaayoun, shattering windows and scattering debris, while another rocket hit an open area west of the town, according to the National News Agency (NNA). 

Marjaayoun was also subjected to artillery shelling last night, which targeted the town's outskirts. A home in the southern neighborhood sustained severe damage from two rockets, though the elderly couple residing there escaped unharmed.

In an unrelated incident, NNA reported that three unidentified individuals in a Japanese-made car entered a western area of Marjaayoun.

Locals pursued them after suspecting suspicious activity. The suspects fired at the residents as they tried to flee but were eventually cornered on a dead-end road. 

The individuals abandoned their vehicle and escaped toward the Litani River. Upon inspection, it was discovered they had stolen a quantity of olives. Shortly afterward, the car caught fire, likely due to an electrical short circuit, and was completely burned.

Lebanon News

Rocket

Lebanese Army

Intelligence

Office

Marjaayoun

