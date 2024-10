In a statement, Hezbollah announced Thursday that it launched a substantial rocket barrage on Krayot, north of Haifa, as well as on an Israeli military gathering in the Zar'it barracks.



The group stated it targeted Israeli forces in the Kouakh area in the Houla Valley with additional rocket strikes.



In another statement, Hezbollah reported targeting an Israeli Merkava tank and a military vehicle in Wata Khiam, southern Lebanon, using guided missiles, which resulted in both vehicles catching fire and leaving their crews dead or injured.

Moreover, the group said it targeted a gathering of Israeli forces in the Avivim settlement with a missile salvo, and intercepting a Hermes 450 drone in the airspace of the western sector, forcing it to leave the airspace.