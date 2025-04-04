Israeli troops expand 'security zone' in northern Gaza

Israeli troops moved into an area of northern Gaza taking control of more territory around the edge of the enclave, the military said on Friday, days after the government announced plans to seize large areas with an operation in the south.



Soldiers carrying out the operation in Shejaia, a suburb east of Gaza City in the north, were letting civilians out via organized routes, as troops moved in to expand the area defined by Israel as a security zone in Gaza, a statement said.



Images circulating on social media showed an Israeli tank on Al Muntar hill in Shejaia, in a position that gave it clear sight over Gaza City and beyond to the shoreline. Shelling on the eastern side of Gaza was non-stop, a local health official said in a text message.





Reuters