Culture Minister to LBCI: Baalbek Castle does not require Blue Shield emblem for protection as it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada clarified that all UNESCO World Heritage Sites are safeguarded by international law, following consultations by Prime Minister Najib Mikati that prompted a statement from UNESCO.



The organization affirmed that these sites must remain free from Israeli attacks.



In an interview with LBCI, Mortada emphasized that Baalbek Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, does not require the Blue Shield emblem for protection. He also noted that, fortunately, there has been no damage to archaeological sites in Tyre.