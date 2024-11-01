The Israeli army started its series of airstrikes early Friday, targeting Beirut's southern suburbs after issuing two evacuation orders for residents of Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Ghobeiry.

It has been reported that six Israeli strikes have targeted Beirut's southern suburbs until now.

However, the sound of Israeli warplanes can be heard hovering over Beirut and its suburbs for several hours.

After issuing new evacuation warnings in the early hours of Friday morning, loud explosions could be heard across the Lebanese capital as a result of multiple renewed Israeli airstrikes.

Moreover, ten Israeli airstrikes were recorded on Beirut's southern suburbs, which targeted different areas.