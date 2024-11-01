News
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 10:17
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
The adviser to the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Fares Gemayel, affirmed that since the beginning of the war on Lebanon, many proposals have circulated, but "Lebanon has not been informed of what was reported by Reuters."
He emphasized to LBCI that coordination is ongoing, and Lebanon has not received any information from the U.S.-Israeli discussions.
He pointed out that Lebanon's previous experience with Israel was not encouraging, as Israel went back on numerous agreements that Lebanon had previously accepted. Therefore, no discussions will be entertained before a ceasefire is established.
He added, "Most of the circulated proposals are inaccurate and have not been discussed with the Lebanese side."
He concluded, "Coordination is national, and everything the government presents is a result of this alignment. Lebanon's stance remains committed to Resolution 1701 and strengthening the army, but the priority is a ceasefire in the south, after which discussions can take place."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Najib Mikati
Fares Gemayel
Ceasefire
Israel
War
