PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 10:17
High views
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place
0min
PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

The adviser to the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Fares Gemayel, affirmed that since the beginning of the war on Lebanon, many proposals have circulated, but "Lebanon has not been informed of what was reported by Reuters."

He emphasized to LBCI that coordination is ongoing, and Lebanon has not received any information from the U.S.-Israeli discussions.

He pointed out that Lebanon's previous experience with Israel was not encouraging, as Israel went back on numerous agreements that Lebanon had previously accepted. Therefore, no discussions will be entertained before a ceasefire is established.

He added, "Most of the circulated proposals are inaccurate and have not been discussed with the Lebanese side."

He concluded, "Coordination is national, and everything the government presents is a result of this alignment. Lebanon's stance remains committed to Resolution 1701 and strengthening the army, but the priority is a ceasefire in the south, after which discussions can take place."
 

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

UN faces severe funding shortfall for Lebanon aid, with only 17% of appeal met

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:01

Hochstein's ceasefire mission: Lebanon awaits answers as ceasefire proposal moves through diplomatic channels

LBCI
World News
2024-10-30

White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Israeli officials signal "no red lines in operations"

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

