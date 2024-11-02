UAE sends humanitarian aid plane to support displaced Lebanese and Syrian returnees to Syria

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 09:04
High views
UAE sends humanitarian aid plane to support displaced Lebanese and Syrian returnees to Syria
2min
UAE sends humanitarian aid plane to support displaced Lebanese and Syrian returnees to Syria

The United Arab Emirates dispatched a relief plane loaded with 40 tons of essential medical supplies and food to support displaced Lebanese and Syrian returnees to Syria as part of the national initiative "UAE Stands with Lebanon." 

The latest shipment continues the UAE's swift humanitarian response to alleviate the impacts of Lebanon's ongoing crisis, as reported by the Emirates News Agency, WAM.
 
UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi emphasized that the UAE's continued aid reflects its deep humanitarian commitment to stand by affected communities during times of crisis. 

He noted, "These additional relief supplies are part of directives issued by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the oversight of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, as well as Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Head of the Presidential Court for Development and Families of Martyrs Affairs."

The UAE has sent aid totaling 60 tons across three flights for Lebanese refugees and Syrian returnees. Al Shamsi highlighted that, so far, 18 planes carrying 772 tons of aid and a cargo ship with an additional 2,000 tons of relief supplies have been dispatched to support Lebanon in its time of need.

Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
