MP Camille Chamoun: Israel will pursue its policy regardless, it cannot continue under the threat it faced over the past year

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 11:02
MP Camille Chamoun: Israel will pursue its policy regardless, it cannot continue under the threat it faced over the past year
MP Camille Chamoun: Israel will pursue its policy regardless, it cannot continue under the threat it faced over the past year

MP Camille Chamoun expressed his support for U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, calling his platform "convincing."

Chamoun shared his thoughts in an interview with LBCI, noting that Trump's previous term was marked by relative military calm.

Chamoun commented on Israel's stance amid regional tensions, stating, "I believe Israel will pursue its policy regardless, as it cannot continue under the constant threat it faced over the past year. What we are witnessing now is a war of attrition."

Chamoun also criticized Lebanon's political paralysis, attributing the country's current state to the influence of what he termed "resistance groups." 

He added, "The state is held hostage by these factions, leaving us unable to elect a president while they rely on the use of force to govern."

MP

Camille Chamoun

Israel

Policy

Threat

War

