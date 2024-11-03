Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz

The Israeli Army Radio disclosed new information on Sunday regarding the recent naval commando operation in Batroun, northern Lebanon, which resulted in the kidnapping of Captain Imad Amhaz.



According to the radio report, "The Israeli commando operation in northern Lebanon had been planned for an extended period, with Israeli forces waiting for the right field and intelligence conditions to execute it. Intelligence agents monitored Imad Amhaz for some time, awaiting a moment when success was certain. Ultimately, the elite Shayetet 13 unit carried out the operation with precision, concluding without incident or resistance—no clashes occurred, and the detainee did not resist and surrendered to the operatives."



The report claimed, "The Israeli military initially had no intention of claiming responsibility for the operation. The mission would have remained classified if Lebanese media had not reported on it. However, after the operation was disclosed in Lebanese media, the army reviewed the matter and decided to acknowledge its role. Security officials noted that they were prepared for the possibility of exposure and aware that surveillance cameras likely monitored the area, yet this did not deter them from proceeding.''



It continued, "Investigators from Unit 504 of Military Intelligence, dressed in civilian clothing, accompanied Shayetet 13 operatives. These Arabic-speaking investigators conducted a preliminary field interrogation of the Hezbollah member to verify his identity and ensure he was the intended target for arrest."



It concluded, ''Security officials stated that contrary to claims made by some in Lebanon, the detainee is a high-ranking Hezbollah operative, not an innocent Lebanese citizen. Hezbollah's maritime division is a highly classified area involving a limited number of personnel who operate with a high degree of secrecy. Thus, the capture of a senior figure within this division is considered a significant intelligence achievement.''