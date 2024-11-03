LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

Lebanon News
2024-11-03 | 04:32
High views
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District
0min
LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

On Sunday, LBCI filmed the town of Ali El-Nahri, located in the Zahle District, after being hit by more than eight Israeli airstrikes in recent days.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Israel

Airstrikes

Ali El-Nahri

Zahle District

Damage

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents
Avichay Adraee claims killing of Hezbollah's Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon
Latest News

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Israeli army claims to discover weapons cache in children's room in South Lebanon village

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,341

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:20

Israeli army estimates six-month timeline to dismantle Hamas infrastructure in North Gaza, Yedioth Ahronoth reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon

