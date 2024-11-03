Saudi aid plane arrives at Beirut airport as relief center extends support to displaced families in South Lebanon

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues to provide humanitarian assistance to displaced families from the southern region of Lebanon through its relief air bridge.



Aid was distributed in Dora and Sidon, benefiting approximately 288 displaced families and meeting the essential needs of over 1,450 individuals.



In a related effort, and as part of the ongoing Saudi relief air bridge managed by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the 18th relief plane arrived on Sunday at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport.



The plane carried a shipment of humanitarian aid, including food supplies and shelter materials.