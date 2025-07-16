UN chief condemns Israel strikes on Syria: Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Israel's airstrikes on Syria Wednesday as the country puts pressure on Damascus to protect the Druze minority following clashes.



"The Secretary-General further condemns Israel's escalatory airstrikes on Sweida, Daraa and in the center of Damascus, as well as reports of the Israeli army's redeployment of forces in the Golan," Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.



AFP