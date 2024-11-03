Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports

Lebanon News
2024-11-03 | 08:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports

Lebanon's official National News Agency said Sunday that an Israeli drone launched a guided missile strike targeting a vehicle near a Lebanese army checkpoint in the town of Yahoun, in Bint Jbeil district.

It added that the town of Chaqra, in southern Lebanon, was also hit by an airstrike.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Drone

Missile

Strike

Lebanese Army

Bint Jbeil

LBCI Next
Firas Abiad tells LBCI: UNHCR must fulfill its responsibilities; eight hospitals entirely out of service
Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-27

Israeli drone strike hits South Lebanon's Nabatiyeh El Faouqa; missile fails to explode, reports NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Israeli airstrike hits near Tebnin governmental hospital in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-21

Israeli drone strike targets olive facility in South Lebanon, causes fire: NNA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

LBCI
Middle East News
09:44

Haaretz reports: 100 rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel since midnight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

PFLP announces assassination of its leaders in Israeli strike on Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07

Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Israeli military continues targeted raids on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:37

Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:04

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More