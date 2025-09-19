Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem urged Saudi Arabia to open “a new page” in relations with the resistance, emphasizing the need to build Lebanon and hold elections on schedule.



Qassem described the region as facing “an exceptional and dangerous political crossroads,” warning that Israel’s expansionist ambitions threaten the entire region.



He said, “We must reverse the equation so that Israel is the danger, not the resistance, and recognize that Israel’s threat is comprehensive to everyone.”



He called for dialogue with Saudi Arabia based on the principle that “Israel is the enemy,” suggesting that disagreements should be frozen while confirming that weapons are directed at Israel, not Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, or any other country.



Qassem also urged Lebanese citizens to avoid cooperating with Israel, stating, “They will not care about you, and we need to build our country together.”



He stressed national unity against Israel, saying, “Let us be one hand to expel Israel, build Lebanon, hold elections on time, and engage positively on national security strategy.”



He held the Lebanese government responsible for confronting Israeli aggression, adding, “The only way to stand against Israel is solidarity against the common enemy.”



Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s resilience, saying, “Israel sought to end the resistance but will never succeed; the resistance continues.”



He also commented on the recent strike on Qatar, calling it a “strong message to Qatar and all Arab countries,” and warned that “what follows the Qatar strike will not be the same as before.”