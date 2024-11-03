The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that members of the Navy's Shayetet 13 commando unit "eliminated" Hezbollah elements and destroyed a combat complex belonging to the group in southern Lebanon.



In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated: "As part of the concentrated ground operation of the 36th Division, forces from the Shayetet 13 unit raided a Hezbollah combat complex that was used to plan and execute incursions into Israeli territory and act against Israel's army."



"Inside the complex," he said, "underground infrastructure and hiding places equipped with logistical and medical supplies for prolonged stays were discovered, in addition to military tents and enemy fighting pits filled with various weapons."



He said that during a raid on the combat complex, forces engaged in a confrontation with a "group of saboteurs who were underground and eliminated them."



He also noted that the complexes above and below ground were destroyed as part of the operation. "During the destruction of some targets, secondary explosions occurred, indicating the presence of a weapons cache at the site."