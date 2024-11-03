Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid

Lebanon News
2024-11-03 | 10:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid

The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that members of the Navy's Shayetet 13 commando unit "eliminated" Hezbollah elements and destroyed a combat complex belonging to the group in southern Lebanon.

In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated: "As part of the concentrated ground operation of the 36th Division, forces from the Shayetet 13 unit raided a Hezbollah combat complex that was used to plan and execute incursions into Israeli territory and act against Israel's army."

"Inside the complex," he said, "underground infrastructure and hiding places equipped with logistical and medical supplies for prolonged stays were discovered, in addition to military tents and enemy fighting pits filled with various weapons."

He said that during a raid on the combat complex, forces engaged in a confrontation with a "group of saboteurs who were underground and eliminated them."

He also noted that the complexes above and below ground were destroyed as part of the operation. "During the destruction of some targets, secondary explosions occurred, indicating the presence of a weapons cache at the site."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Avichay Adraee

LBCI Next
Firas Abiad tells LBCI: UNHCR must fulfill its responsibilities; eight hospitals entirely out of service
Israeli airstrike hits bridge near Lebanese Army checkpoint in Akkar, targeting the region for the first time
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Israel's PM vows to respond 'firmly' to Hezbollah in visit to Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Avichay Adraee claims killing of Hezbollah's Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Israeli army claims targeted strike 'eliminates' Hezbollah aerial unit operative Ali Barakat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-02

Houthis get ‘unprecedented’ outside military support: UN report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Israeli Army Radio reveals new details on navy commando operation that led to kidnap Imad Amhaz

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:37

Israel says Imad Amhaz assists in smuggling naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Baalbek residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:04

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commanders Farouk Amin Al-Ashi and Youssef Ahmed Noun in Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Israeli army claims to discover weapons cache in children's room in South Lebanon village

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More