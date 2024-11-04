News
PM Najib Mikati: Israeli strikes on historical sites are further violations against humanity
Lebanon News
2024-11-04 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
PM Najib Mikati: Israeli strikes on historical sites are further violations against humanity
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned Israel's continued attacks on Lebanon, calling for immediate international intervention.
He highlighted that Israel's ongoing aggression, which includes killing civilians and widespread destruction, poses a severe challenge to the international community, urging nations that stand for humanity and human rights to exert maximum pressure on Israel to stop its assault.
Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the government's intention to strengthen the army in southern Lebanon.
He noted Lebanon's openness to calls for a ceasefire, but he accused Israel of disregarding proposed solutions and continuing with acts he described as war crimes. Mikati emphasized that recent Israeli strikes on historical sites were further violations against humanity, demanding an end to such actions.
"We continue to urge pressure to halt the aggression and resume discussions on fully implementing Resolution 1701 as initially adopted, without amendments or interpretations," Mikati said.
He also mentioned that a previous government session had approved measures to increase the army's presence, with a future session planned to finalize recruitment for 1,500 new military personnel.
He further stressed the need for Israel to refrain from targeting civilians, medical personnel, and relief teams, revealing that he had provided ambassadors from the U.N. Security Council's five permanent member states with a report detailing the damage to Lebanon's healthcare sector from recent Israeli airstrikes.
He also sent a message underscoring the impact of Israeli attacks on cities like Baalbek and Tyre, which have forced entire villages to evacuate and placed irreplaceable heritage sites at risk.
Mikati strongly condemned these actions, asserting that they violate international law and endanger civilian lives. He called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further "senseless violence" and protect Lebanon's cultural heritage, including ancient sites in Baalbek and Tyre.
He urged the U.N. Security Council to take decisive steps to safeguard these historic treasures, which are not only integral to Lebanon's national identity but also hold universal value as world heritage landmarks.
The Prime Minister requested that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs circulate the message to all non-permanent members of the U.N. Security Council as well.
Lebanon News
PM
Najib Mikati
Israeli
Strikes
Historical
Sites
Violations
Humanity
Next
Hezbollah claims strikes on Israeli settlements and air monitoring base
On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue
Previous
