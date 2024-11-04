Education Minister announces gradual start to academic year amid ongoing war

During a meeting between the Parliamentary Education Committee and Education Minister Abbas Halabi, the minister confirmed that the upcoming academic year will start gradually, with plans for expansion as circumstances allow.



Halabi emphasized the exceptional nature of the current situation, calling for collective efforts to revitalize the education sector.



He acknowledged the existing challenges and was willing to adjust strategies based on on-the-ground realities. The minister also mentioned ongoing efforts to find suitable facilities and collaborate with private schools to accommodate students.