Lebanon reports 3,002 killed, 13,492 injured from ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-11-04 | 12:25
Lebanon reports 3,002 killed, 13,492 injured from ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health released its daily report detailing the impact of Israeli attacks on the country, stating that the total number of casualties has risen to 3,002 killed and 13,492 injured.
According to the report, airstrikes by Israeli forces on Sunday, November 3, 2024, resulted in 16 fatalities and 90 injuries.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Attacks
