PM Mikati receives invitation from King Salman to participate in joint Arab-Islamic summit

2024-11-05 | 05:38
PM Mikati receives invitation from King Salman to participate in joint Arab-Islamic summit
PM Mikati receives invitation from King Salman to participate in joint Arab-Islamic summit

On Tuesday, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati received an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to participate in the joint Arab-Islamic summit, scheduled to be held on November 11 in Riyadh. 

The invitation was delivered by Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari.

