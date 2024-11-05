Lebanon's toll rises: Over 3,000 killed amid ongoing Israeli attacks

2024-11-05 | 13:58
Lebanon's toll rises: Over 3,000 killed amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon's toll rises: Over 3,000 killed amid ongoing Israeli attacks

The Emergency Committee, led by Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, released its 37th report on the current situation in Lebanon as Israel continues to escalate its attacks across the country. 

The report revealed that over the past 24 hours, 78 airstrikes targeted various areas in Lebanon, bringing the total number of recorded attacks since the conflict began to 12,107.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported 11 people killed and 61 injuries in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 3,013 killed and 13,553 wounded. 

Regarding the recent displacement crisis, figures show that 1,138 centers were established to accommodate the displaced. However, 969 have reached total capacity. 

Meanwhile, the report noted that registered displaced individuals now total 191,537 (44,986 families), adding that 366,080 Syrian nationals and 187,544 Lebanese citizens crossed into Syria since September 23.
 

