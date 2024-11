The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, warned the residents of Nabtieh in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately.



Adraee claimed, "You are located in a combat zone where the Israeli army plans to attack Hezbollah's infrastructure and facilities."



"We urge residents to evacuate buildings where Hezbollah is suspected of storing arms or combat equipment and to distance themselves by at least 500 meters from these locations."



He warned that "Anyone near Hezbollah members or weapon storage sites could be at risk."