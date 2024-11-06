Hezbollah targets military base near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 06:34
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Hezbollah targets military base near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
0min
Hezbollah targets military base near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it targeted the Tzrifin military base, located near Ben Gurion Airport south of Tel Aviv, with a salvo of advanced rockets. 

The base, which houses military training facilities, was struck as part of the group's ongoing operations.

