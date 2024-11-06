Death toll rises to 25 as rescue operations continue in Barja after Israeli airstrike

Rescue and search operations for survivors and missing individuals continued amid the rubble of the building targeted Tuesday night in Barja, which was hit by an Israeli airstrike.



The five-story building's facade was destroyed, resulting in the deaths of over 25 people and injuring 20 others, most of whom were women and children.



At dawn, rescue workers managed to retrieve three bodies, including a woman, a child, and a man. One boy was also rescued alive from beneath the debris, and search efforts are ongoing.



Ambulances and civil defense vehicles, along with other aid groups from the Iqlim al-Kharroub area, rushed to the site. They immediately began rescue and relief operations, transporting the injured to hospitals with assistance from security forces, Barja's municipal police, and numerous local youth.



The targeted building's front facade had entirely collapsed, hampering rescue and relief operations, especially given the power outage and damaged private generator network due to the airstrike.