Lebanon minister tells AFP: Death toll tops 2,600 since Israel intensified strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-06 | 11:53
Lebanon minister tells AFP: Death toll tops 2,600 since Israel intensified strikes
Health Minister Firass Abiad told AFP on Wednesday more than 2,600 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since Israel launched intense air strikes on Lebanon more than a month ago.
"More than 2,600 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since September 23," Abiad told AFP, adding that the most of those who died were civilians.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Health Minister
Firass Abiad
Israel
0
Lebanon News
12:10
Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:10
Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
Lebanon News
09:28
Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
08:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
Lebanon News
08:49
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech
